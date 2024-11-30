Home>>
China issues 4.57 trillion yuan in new local gov't bonds in January-October
(Xinhua) 10:14, November 30, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's local governments issued new bonds worth 4.57 trillion yuan (about 635.8 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of this year, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.
Of the total, special bond issuance came in at 3.91 trillion yuan, while the issuance of general bonds amounted to 656.8 billion yuan.
In the 10-month period, local government bonds were issued with an average term of 13.4 years and at an average interest rate of 2.33 percent.
In October alone, new local government bond issuance totaled 338.5 billion yuan.
At the end of October, China's outstanding local government debts stood at 45.32 trillion yuan, the ministry said.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to add 35 billion yuan to ultra-long special treasury bonds
- China to issue 30 billion yuan of book-entry discount T-bonds
- China to issue 750 bln yuan of special treasury bonds
- China issues 4.7 trillion yuan in local govovernment bonds
- China Bond Connect market reports active trading in April
- Overseas institutions hold more Chinese interbank bonds
- Lured by high returns, global investors snap up Chinese bonds
- China issues 6 billion USD-denominated bonds in Hong Kong
- Foreign investors increase holdings of Chinese bonds
- Overseas institutional investors up investment in Chinese bonds
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.