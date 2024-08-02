China to add 35 billion yuan to ultra-long special treasury bonds

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will replenish 35 billion yuan (about 4.9 billion U.S. dollars) to this year's third batch of ultra-long special treasury bonds on Aug. 9, the Ministry of Finance said Friday.

The bonds will be issued at the Beijing Stock Exchange with a term of 50 years and an interest rate matching that of the previous issuance of the third batch of such bonds at 2.53 percent.

This move will supplement the country's 50-year ultra-long special treasury bonds, also worth 35 billion yuan, initiated in June this year.

Ultra-long special treasury bonds typically refer to those with a tenor of more than 10 years.

Such bonds with terms of 30 years and 20 years were first issued on May 17 and 24, respectively, and were welcomed by investors in the market.

The issuance of such bonds is an important part of this year's proactive fiscal policies, which will help boost market confidence and expectations, and better support economic development, analysts said.

