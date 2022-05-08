China Bond Connect market reports active trading in April
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Bond Connect program saw vibrant trading in April, data released by Bond Connect Co., Ltd. showed.
The monthly trading volume under the program reached 591.1 billion yuan (about 89.1 billion U.S. dollars), with an average daily turnover of 31.1 billion yuan.
The program saw 6,506 trade tickets last month, the data showed.
Chinese government bonds and policy financial bonds were investors' major focus, accounting for 51 percent and 32 percent of monthly trading volume, respectively.
By the end of April, Bond Connect had 3,483 approved investors, according to the data.
The Bond Connect program, launched in July 2017, is a mutual market-access scheme that allows overseas investors to invest in the Chinese mainland's interbank bond market.
