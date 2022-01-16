Home>>
Overseas institutions hold more Chinese interbank bonds
(Xinhua) 09:43, January 16, 2022
SHANGHAI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Overseas institutions held more bonds in China's interbank bond market last month, official data showed.
By the end of December, bonds in China's interbank market held by overseas institutions totaled 4 trillion yuan (629.3 billion U.S. dollars), the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office said in its latest report.
The figure is a 750-billion-yuan increase from the same period a year ago.
Last month, six new overseas institutional investors entered China's interbank bond market, bringing the total to 1,016, the report showed. ■
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.