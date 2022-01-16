We Are China

Overseas institutions hold more Chinese interbank bonds

Xinhua) 09:43, January 16, 2022

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Overseas institutions held more bonds in China's interbank bond market last month, official data showed.

By the end of December, bonds in China's interbank market held by overseas institutions totaled 4 trillion yuan (629.3 billion U.S. dollars), the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office said in its latest report.

The figure is a 750-billion-yuan increase from the same period a year ago.

Last month, six new overseas institutional investors entered China's interbank bond market, bringing the total to 1,016, the report showed. ■

