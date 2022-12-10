China to issue 750 bln yuan of special treasury bonds

Xinhua) 13:51, December 10, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will issue 750 billion yuan (about 108 billion U.S. dollars) worth of three-year special treasury bonds to bolster its economy, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The notes will be issued on Dec. 12, and will be targeted and issued to particular banks in the interbank bond market, the Ministry of Finance said.

The People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, will also conduct open market operations with relevant banks, the ministry added.

