U.S. restrictions on chip sales violate free trade principles

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

In recent years, the U.S. has intensified its efforts to undermine China's semiconductor industry. Alongside its own petty tactics, the U.S. is pressuring its allies to restrict exports to China, employing various means to hinder the development of China's semiconductor sector.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Commerce sent a letter to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), imposing restrictions on the sale of certain advanced chips with designs of 7 nanometers or more intended for the mainland market, which are crucial for AI accelerators and graphics processing units. This action represents a blatant violation of international trade rules and a serious interference with free trade.

The U.S. has repeatedly invoked "national security" as a pretext to intentionally suppress the advancement of China's chip industry. However, this rhetoric has little to do with national security; rather, it reflects unilateral bullying tactics that disregard fundamental principles. The U.S.'s misuse of export control measures and long-arm jurisdiction will ultimately harm the interests of all parties, stifle global technological exchanges, and obstruct economic cooperation.

