Ground beef recall heightens ongoing food safety fears in U.S.

Xinhua) 09:37, November 25, 2024

SACRAMENTO, United States, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- A recent nationwide recall of more than 75,000 kilograms of ground beef due to potential E. coli contamination renewed attention to food safety issues plaguing the United States this year.

This latest incident is part of a series of foodborne illness outbreaks that have affected consumers nationwide, raising questions about the effectiveness of current food safety measures.

On Wednesday, Wolverine Packing Co., a Detroit-based establishment, recalled about 75,875 kilograms of ground beef products due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that the recalled products had been shipped to restaurants nationwide and may still be in refrigerators or freezers.

The FSIS categorized the recall as Class 1, the highest risk level, indicating a "reasonable probability" that consuming the affected product will result in serious health consequences or death.

The recall was initiated after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture notified FSIS of a cluster of illnesses linked to ground beef consumption. According to federal officials cited by local media, at least 19 people in Minnesota had fallen ill as of Friday, with onset dates ranging from Nov. 2 to Nov. 14.

This ground beef recall is just the latest in a series of food contamination incidents that will affect the United States throughout this year.

Earlier this month, a multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots sickened 39 people across 18 states, resulting in one death. The outbreak was traced to Grimmway Farms, one of the world's largest carrot producers, which issued a recall for various brands of its organic whole and baby carrots.

In October, a significant E. coli outbreak associated with McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers affected over 100 customers across 14 states. The outbreak, linked to slivered onions used on the burgers, resulted in 34 hospitalizations and one death.

The incident also prompted temporary menu changes at McDonald's restaurants in affected states and led to a voluntary recall of yellow onions by supplier Taylor Farms.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that foodborne illnesses cost the United States 78 billion U.S. dollars annually, with a significant portion attributed to hospitalizations.

The repeated outbreaks have raised concerns about food safety practices and regulatory oversight. Government agencies responded by intensifying investigations and monitoring efforts.

The FDA and CDC continued to provide regular updates on outbreak investigations and issue public warnings through various channels.

The CDC recommended thorough handwashing, safe food preparation techniques, and proper cooking temperatures to minimize the risk of E. coli infections.

