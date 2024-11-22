Arab League condemns U.S. veto on UN resolution demanding Gaza ceasefire

Xinhua) 08:57, November 22, 2024

CAIRO, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit condemned on Thursday the United States for vetoing a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that called for a ceasefire and an end to Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

"The U.S. stance, which is internationally isolated and politically and morally denounced, constitutes a green light to Israel to continue its bloody campaign against the Palestinian civilians in Gaza, including hunger and compulsory displacement, to empty the Strip of its residents," Aboul-Gheit said in a statement.

By using the veto right, the United States is encouraging Israeli forces to continue the war in Gaza and consolidating the international impotence in facing the most dangerous regional conflict, he said.

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a UNSC draft resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, drawing harsh criticism from most of the UN members.

The draft, put forward by the council's 10 non-permanent members, demanded an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The 15-member council voted 14-1 in favor of the resolution, and the United States used its veto as a permanent council member to block it.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)