U.S. experts warn about food safety during Thanksgiving celebration

Xinhua) 10:04, November 26, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- As Thanksgiving is only days away, U.S. health experts are warning that outbreaks of some types of food poisoning tend to rise in November and December, as tainted turkey, undercooked stuffing and germ-laced gravy from holiday buffets having all led to past illnesses, and even deaths.

It can be tricky for occasional cooks to prepare big meals in a way that avoids the common hazards that can make people sick, Donald Schaffner, a food science expert at Rutgers University, was quoted on Monday by The Associated Press as saying. "Cooking takes longer with big masses of food. Cooling takes longer with big masses of food."

For example, nearly 90 percent of U.S. hosts plan to serve turkey on Thanksgiving this year. But raw turkey can harbor illness-causing bacteria such as salmonella, campylobacter and other germs. It must be handled safely to prevent those bugs from contaminating refrigerator surfaces, sinks and kitchen counters.

A frozen turkey needs about 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of weight to thaw in a refrigerator, according to the Agriculture Department. If you use a microwave or the cold water method, the bird must be cooked immediately.

What's more, turkey needs to reach a cooked temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before serving. The best way to tell if it's cooked is to use a tip-sensitive digital thermometer inserted in the innermost section of the thigh, not touching the bone, said the report.

How you handle the rest of the meal -- mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans or yams -- is just as important as the main dish. It's crucial to avoid the so-called danger zone of temperatures between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, where bacteria can easily grow, it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)