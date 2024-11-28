Americans not getting seasonal vaccines ahead of holidays: report

Xinhua) 11:17, November 28, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- As the holiday season approaches, public health experts are sounding the alarm about low vaccination rates against the coronavirus, flu and RSV, reported The Washington Post on Wednesday.

With gatherings and travel on the rise, many people are heading into the next few months unprotected against these respiratory illnesses, which typically peak from December to February, the report said.

"Experts worry that the unenthusiastic embrace of vaccines could spark outbreaks and increased hospitalizations," said the report.

As of this month, about 37 percent of adults 18 and older had received a seasonal flu shot, while 19 percent had received updated coronavirus vaccines and 40 percent of adults 75 and older, the group at greatest risk, got an RSV vaccine.

"The vaccination rates are similar to last year's figures, and the numbers reflect a persistent public health challenge achieving broader vaccine uptake for these illnesses," noted the report.

In December 2023, the percentage of adults 18 and older who had received the flu vaccine was 42 percent. The vaccination rate for the coronavirus was 18 percent, and only 17 percent of adults 60 and older had been vaccinated against RSV; this year, that jumped to more than 31 percent, according to the report.

"Coverage was lowest in both years among people without insurance who said they are not likely to get the flu or coronavirus vaccines. Young people and those living in cities and suburbs are also less likely to get vaccinated," it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)