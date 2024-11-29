A glimpse of global automobile cooperation in China's supply chain expo

Xinhua) 16:27, November 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- After rotating its tires 90 degrees, an electric car can move sideways like a crab and make spin turns, making side parking and navigating tight spaces a breeze.

The technology, involving intelligent chassis and automatic wheels, is demonstrated at the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), which is being held in Beijing from Tuesday to Saturday.

FOSTERING INDUSTRY EXCHANGES

Steering and braking are usually done through the chassis, but new technology integrates them into wheels, according to Xu Qingguo, Changchun MATIC Robotic Vehicle Technology's sales general manager.

"This means the components of chassis can be cut by 40 percent, reducing the vehicle's weight by over 30 percent," said Xu, adding that the technology can contribute to smart driving, increase driving distance and improve energy efficiency.

"Making cars lighter also depends on quality raw material," said Wang Hanguang, head of Dalian Ketian New Material, an upstream supplier of MATIC, also exhibiting at the expo.

By adding a fining agent to aluminum alloy, Ketian contributes to the increase of the strength and toughness of car components, including wheels and brake discs, said Wang.

Themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," CISCE hosted over 600 exhibitors from 69 countries and international organizations, with more than 30 percent of exhibitors coming from overseas.

As the world's first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains, the expo has gathered industry leaders and experts from around the world and helped promote global cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

After experiencing the lateral movement of the co-pilot seat of the car, David Doninotti, secretary general of the Italian Association of Foreign Trade, said the technology is amazing and convenient, and he hopes to find more partners in the sector of new energy vehicles and charging piles.

"Through this expo, China sends a message of connectivity, cooperation and opening, and this is important for business people all over the world," said Doninotti.

China is the world's largest automobile market and exporter. In the first 10 months of the year, China produced about 9.78 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) and sold 9.75 million units, marking a year-on-year growth of 33 percent and 33.9 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, NEV exports totaled some 1.06 million units, up 6.3 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

SHOWCASING SUPPLY CHAIN COOPERATION

CISCE highlights cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions in supply chains. In the expo's smart vehicle zone, new materials, components, research and design in the upstream, batteries and intelligent network systems in the midstream, and automobiles and services in the downstream, have been fully displayed.

In the smart vehicle zone, XPENG Motors showcases its new P7+ model with AI-powered intelligent driving capabilities. Also displayed is the Voyager X2, a two-seater electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), which has been capturing the attention of car fans.

At a joint booth, Xpeng is exhibiting with the Rio Tinto Group, Bosch and China Baowu Steel Group Corporation, to showcase upstream and downstream collaboration and synergy across the automotive supply chain.

Rio Tinto is co-developing the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea with Baowu and other Chinese companies, cooperating in areas such as capital investment, equipment and infrastructure, to supply high-grade, low-impurity iron ore for the steel industry.

Baowu uses ore as raw material and produces high-performance automotive steel through smelting and rolling processes. It creates an overall solution to meet the hardware needs of NEV companies by using high-strength car bodies and high-safety battery packs.

According to Bold Baatar, Rio Tinto's Chief Commercial Officer, the expo fosters industrial integration and innovation, providing a platform to showcase successful partnerships and expand global connections.

Bosch displays its integrated power brake and occupant safety system developed for the XPENG P7+ model. These technologies help the XPENG vehicle enhance reaction speed, accurately monitor its surroundings and collision scenarios, and optimize safety response and intelligent driving performance in complex road conditions, ensuring greater consumer safety.

"For a vast and continuously growing market like China, an innovative and resilient supply chain system, along with collaboration and synergy across the industrial value chain, are the keys to sustaining its successful development," said David Xu, president of Bosch China.

According to Yin Xiaopeng, dean of the Research Institute for Global Value Chains at the University of International Business and Economics, new products can promote more high-tech development and strengthen industrial and supply chains, fostering closer economic integration that benefits both China and the world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)