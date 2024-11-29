A glimpse of 2nd China Int'l Supply Chain Expo in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:38, November 29, 2024

Artists perform at the Hungary Pavilion of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 28, 2024. This year's expo has Hungary as its guest country of honor. The Hungary Pavilion showcases Hungary's leading industries, unique resources, cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes and national brand image. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People walk past the Hungary Pavilion of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 28, 2024. This year's expo has Hungary as its guest country of honor. The Hungary Pavilion showcases Hungary's leading industries, unique resources, cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes and national brand image. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People taste wines at the Hungary Pavilion of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 27, 2024. This year's expo has Hungary as its guest country of honor. The Hungary Pavilion showcases Hungary's leading industries, unique resources, cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes and national brand image. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People watch a Hungarian traditional performance at the Hungary Pavilion of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 28, 2024. This year's expo has Hungary as its guest country of honor. The Hungary Pavilion showcases Hungary's leading industries, unique resources, cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes and national brand image. (Photo by Na Yuqi/Xinhua)

People perform at the Hungary Pavilion of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 26, 2024. This year's expo has Hungary as its guest country of honor. The Hungary Pavilion showcases Hungary's leading industries, unique resources, cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes and national brand image. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Artists perform at the Hungary Pavilion of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 28, 2024. This year's expo has Hungary as its guest country of honor. The Hungary Pavilion showcases Hungary's leading industries, unique resources, cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes and national brand image. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People watch a Hungarian traditional performance at the Hungary Pavilion of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 28, 2024. This year's expo has Hungary as its guest country of honor. The Hungary Pavilion showcases Hungary's leading industries, unique resources, cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes and national brand image. (Photo by Na Yuqi/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of central China's Hubei Province of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 27, 2024. As the province of honor for this year's expo, Hubei Province has invited 28 of its enterprises which showcased more than 70 exhibits during the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The exhibition area of central China's Hubei Province is seen at the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 27, 2024. As the province of honor for this year's expo, Hubei Province has invited 28 of its enterprises which showcased more than 70 exhibits during the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A model of AS700 airship is displayed at the exhibition area of central China's Hubei Province of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 27, 2024. As the province of honor for this year's expo, Hubei Province has invited 28 of its enterprises which showcased more than 70 exhibits during the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A visitor interacts with a robot at the exhibition area of central China's Hubei Province of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 27, 2024. As the province of honor for this year's expo, Hubei Province has invited 28 of its enterprises which showcased more than 70 exhibits during the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A visitor takes photos with a robot at the exhibition area of central China's Hubei Province of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 27, 2024. As the province of honor for this year's expo, Hubei Province has invited 28 of its enterprises which showcased more than 70 exhibits during the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A Lotus vehicle is displayed at the exhibition area of central China's Hubei Province of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 27, 2024. As the province of honor for this year's expo, Hubei Province has invited 28 of its enterprises which showcased more than 70 exhibits during the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Visitors experience virtual reality devices at the exhibition area of central China's Hubei Province of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 27, 2024. As the province of honor for this year's expo, Hubei Province has invited 28 of its enterprises which showcased more than 70 exhibits during the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Chips are displayed at the exhibition area of central China's Hubei Province of the second China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China, Nov. 27, 2024. As the province of honor for this year's expo, Hubei Province has invited 28 of its enterprises which showcased more than 70 exhibits during the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)