Expo links China with rest of world, promotes supply chain cooperation

Xinhua) 08:14, November 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- At the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) being held here from Tuesday to Saturday, a big FARMER BOB statue made a debut at McDonald's booth in the "Green Agriculture Chain" exhibition hall, drawing wide attention from visitors.

The FARMER BOB series was inspired by the theme of "McFarm," reflecting McDonald's efforts in bringing fresh, high-quality food to the table.

Here, consumers and visitors have the opportunity to view McDonald's from a different perspective, exploring the brand's smart, digital, and eco-friendly supply chain system.

In addition to McDonald's, other iconic global brands under Yum China, such as KFC and Pizza Hut, are also showcasing their supply chain stories at the ongoing CISCE, highlighting how digitalization, sustainability, and smart technology come together to ensure the variety and quality of their products.

The global reach and resource integration of these food brands depend on robust, integrated supply chains that bring together high-quality ingredients from around the world, to offer diverse culinary experiences.

This embodies the spirit of CISCE -- promoting global supply chain collaboration and mutual growth.

With its theme "Connecting the World for A Shared Future," the expo highlights the shared vision of cooperation and win-win development.

People visit the booth of Xiaomi at the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 28, 2024. (Photo by Na Yuqi/Xinhua)

CONNECTING PARTNERS

This year, over 620 companies, institutions, and international organizations are participating in CISCE, a 20-percent increase from the inaugural expo. The proportion of overseas exhibitors has risen from 26 percent to 32 percent, with European and American companies accounting for half of that group.

So, why are so many international companies flocking to CISCE?

At the expo's opening, Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, emphasized that CISCE serves as a bridge for industries, fostering innovation and facilitating market access across countries.

As the world's first national-level exhibition dedicated to supply chains, CISCE helps businesses worldwide integrate into the global industrial and supply chains.

What makes CISCE special is its focus on the entire supply chain ecosystem. Unlike traditional trade expos that showcase individual products, CISCE emphasizes the networks, collaborations and connections that drive the supply chains forward. Exhibitors are not just competing for customers; they are seeking long-term partnerships and new opportunities.

"We're excited to engage with organizations across the life sciences and genomics industries at this year's expo, and we look forward to sparking new collaborations and breakthroughs," said Yang Shuang, executive vice president of BGI Group, a genome research organization.

"At this year's expo, my company iMpact is focused on showcasing how we empower Chinese businesses to succeed in overseas markets by building trust and facilitating strong, localized partnerships. CISCE supplies us with a platform to connect my company with our potential partners," Chris Pereira, founder and CEO of communications and business consulting group iMpact, told Xinhua.

"As a fast food chain enterprise, Burger King (China) came to the exhibition to showcase the services and products which we can supply to our partners and potential partners. Besides that, we seek new cooperation opportunities here, and CISCE supplies us with these opportunities," said Atakan Bozkurt, CEO of Burger King (China).

People visit the booth of XPENG at the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 28, 2024. (Photo by Na Yuqi/Xinhua)

COLLABORATION FOR SHARED GROWTH

Procter & Gamble (P&G), a global leader in consumer goods, made its debut at the expo, highlighting its collaborations with domestic and international partners across various sectors.

At the expo, P&G launched its "One Supply Chain" strategy, aiming to deepen its partnerships with global collaborators. The company works with over 60,000 partners worldwide, with more than 500 in China alone.

"Our relationship with our partners is symbiotic and collaborative," said Jasmine Xu, CEO of P&G Greater China.

"We've always said that innovation and shared prosperity cannot be achieved by one company alone. I can confidently say that all the examples we've shared, whether in innovation, product technology, or operational improvements, have been accomplished through close cooperation with our partners," Calvin Yin, vice president of Product Supply Market Operations, P&G Greater China, told Xinhua.

This year, New Zealand's dairy giant Fonterra is also participating in CISCE along with its supply chain partners.

"By participating in CISCE, Fonterra firmly supports China's efforts to establish an advanced supply chain -- particularly in the area of green agriculture, where we are keen to contribute," said Teh-han Chow, CEO of Fonterra Greater China.

"In China, our vision of sustainability highly aligns with China's 'dual carbon' goals. Accordingly, we cooperate with local partners across the value chain to jointly achieve the sustainable development of the dairy industry," he noted.

A visitor talks with a staff member at the booth of Beijing China-Germany Economic and Technological Cooperation Demonstration Zone at the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

CHINA'S CRUCIAL ROLE

The large presence of foreign companies at CISCE underscores the growing demand for global supply chain cooperation and highlights China's vital role in this ecosystem.

Manuel Sanchez, chief representative director of the Beijing Office of U.S. Grains Council, told Xinhua that this is their second time participating in the expo. He emphasized that they have an extensive list of members and consider the Chinese market to be extremely important.

"China is the largest buyer of agricultural products around the globe, so it's important to stay connected," he said. "It's important for not only the Chinese side to travel, but for us to also serve their needs to the best of our ability."

At its CISCE booth, GE Healthcare is showcasing the latest achievements of its domestic supply chain, partnering with suppliers to present key components like CT tubes, bearings, detector crystals, MRI superconducting wires, and ultrasound circuit boards.

Zhang Yihao, president and CEO of GE Healthcare China, said, "The common enemy of humanity is disease, and treating it requires a stable supply of medical equipment. China's medical equipment supply chain offers a powerful solution."

Sanofi, a French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company headquartered in Paris, also made its debut at CISCE.

China is one of the key markets for Sanofi's global leadership in immunology, said Shi Wang, president of Sanofi Greater China, noting that the expo presents Sanofi with an invaluable opportunity for deep interaction and communication with industry peers.

