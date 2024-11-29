Global partners attend China's CISCE to highlight supply chain cooperation

14:01, November 29, 2024 By Li Hanlin ( Xinhua

This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2024 shows silicon carbide bridge modules at the booth of Bosch at the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Na Yuqi/Xinhua)

By fostering global connections, the CISCE provides a stage for international cooperation, enabling enterprises worldwide to co-create value and transform supply chains into genuine "win-win chains."

BERLIN/BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Stefan Hartung recently inaugurated the third-phase facility of Bosch's joint venture, United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd., in Taicang, Jiangsu Province.

The new plant will begin mass production of second-generation electric bridges next year. These critical components for electric drive systems will be supplied to vehicle manufacturers located just a few kilometers away. This close-knit collaboration reflects the advantages of China's integrated industrial ecosystem.

For Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Bosch Group, China offers an ideal solution to supply chain challenges, and Bosch Group is now participating in the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) that is underway in Beijing from Tuesday to Saturday.

"WIN-WIN CHAINS"

The second CISCE has attracted more than 600 exhibitors from nearly 70 countries, including some Fortune Global 500 companies. International participants account for 32 percent of the total, up from 26 percent at the first event, with European and American firms comprising half of the international presence.

The event emphasizes the concept of "chain," not only showcasing new technologies, products, and services but also highlighting the close collaboration and deep integration of key upstream and downstream elements across various industries.

This year's event underlines long-term partnerships along supply chains. Joint exhibition booths showing upstream and downstream collaboration are a standout feature of the expo, said Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

By fostering global connections, the CISCE provides a stage for international cooperation, enabling enterprises worldwide to co-create value and transform supply chains into genuine "win-win chains."

Under the theme of "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," the CISCE highlights supply chains as a bridge for global cooperation and integration.

This photo shows the smart vehicle exhibition area at the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

IN CHINA, FOR CHINA AND WORLD

"In the past, parts were often imported from Europe. Now, numerous European companies are moving their supply chains to China, creating models of 'in China, for China' and 'in China, for the world,'" Schumann said.

Michael Schumann, chairman of the Board of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, noted that many European companies are localizing their production in China to enhance efficiency.

Bosch's Taicang facility is located along Nanjing Road, home to a robust automotive supply chain. About 70 percent of automotive components can be sourced locally in Taicang due to its well-developed ecosystem, according to Yin Wei, deputy director of Taicang's Bureau of Industry and Information Technology.

Yin said Taicang's strategic location and comprehensive infrastructure have attracted over 700 automotive-related enterprises, including more than 200 foreign-funded firms. These factors have fostered a cohesive industrial cluster that supports local and multinational businesses alike.

Tesla has also benefited from China's efficient supply chain. Gang Song, Tesla's vice president of manufacturing, noted that Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory produces a vehicle every 40 seconds, a feat made possible by close collaboration with Chinese suppliers.

For many multinational corporations, this efficient supply chain is at the heart of the "Made in China" competitive edge and remains a key factor driving their continued investment and expansion in the Chinese market.

A visitor talks with a staff member at the booth of Beijing China-Germany Economic and Technological Cooperation Demonstration Zone at the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

PLATFORM FOR SUSTAINABILITY

Modern industrial products often rely on complex supply chains involving multiple upstream and downstream enterprises. The stability and efficiency of these chains are critical for success in today's industries.

As a leading manufacturing powerhouse, China is one of the world's most critical markets, boasting a robust and comprehensive supply chain system. Nearly all products can be sourced with high efficiency and low costs through China's extensive supplier network.

The robust ecosystem boosts foreign companies' confidence to deepen their presence in China, said Andreas Schmitz, president of the Dusseldorf Chamber of Industry and Commerce, who praised China's supply chain system for its flexibility and resilience.

This globally integrated, end-to-end supply chain advantage has been a key factor in elevating China's new energy vehicle industry to a leading position in the global market.

The CISCE is an essential platform for advancing innovation and sustainability, particularly in the automotive industry, which is undergoing a significant transformation, said Xu Daquan, president of Bosch China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)