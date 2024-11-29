A glimpse of CISCE booths
This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2024 shows lightweight aluminum auto parts at the booth of CITIC at the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2024 shows aluminium ingot and bauxite at the booth of Rio Tinto at the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2024 shows the charging and energy storage products at the booth of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) at the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2024 shows the Shenxing PLUS battery at the booth of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) at the second China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
