China-U.S. military relationship should serve as cornerstone for stability: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:16, November 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States should build a military-to-military relationship featuring non-conflict and non-confrontation, open and substantive cooperation and gradual accumulation of mutual trust, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Thursday.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told a press conference that such a mil-to-mil relationship, on the basis of equality and respect, would serve as a cornerstone for stability in overall China-U.S. relations.

Despite all the ups and downs in China-U.S. relations in recent years, the two militaries maintained some dialogues and cooperation, and kept a generally stable relationship, Wu said when responding to a media query regarding China's views on the future China-U.S. military relationship.

As two major countries, China and the United States should bear in mind the greater good, and inject more certainty and positive energy into a turbulent world, Wu said.

He urged the U.S. side to work with the Chinese side in the same direction, take a positive and rational view of the growth of China and the Chinese military, and prioritize peace, stability and credibility as the basic principles of mil-to-mil engagement.

In response to a media query regarding U.S. Secretary of Defense's erroneous accusation of China's activities in the South China Sea as "coercive" at the recent ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus, Wu said that Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun refuted the groundless accusations on the spot.

Wu quoted Dong as saying that the U.S. side prods with and connives at a regional country to make provocations in the South China Sea for its selfish gains, which severely undermines regional peace and stability.

The root causes behind the acts lie in its entrenched Cold War mentality and hegemonic thoughts, Wu said.

The Chinese side stays committed to handling disputes through friendly consultation, Wu said, urging the U.S. side to stop fabricating lies, making provocations and stirring up troubles, and refrain from going further down the wrong path.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)