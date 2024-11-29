China hopes U.S. will do more to facilitate bilateral exchanges: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 08:26, November 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday that China hopes the United States will do more to facilitate cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

On its website, the U.S. State Department eased its travel advisory for China from level three to level two and removed a notation indicating a so-called risk of "wrongful detentions."

Mao told a regular press briefing that China believes the move is conducive to normal visits between the people of the two countries.

"We have always opposed the artificial creation of a chilling effect," she said.

