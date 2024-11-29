Home>>
China hopes U.S. will do more to facilitate bilateral exchanges: foreign ministry
(Xinhua) 08:26, November 29, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday that China hopes the United States will do more to facilitate cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.
On its website, the U.S. State Department eased its travel advisory for China from level three to level two and removed a notation indicating a so-called risk of "wrongful detentions."
Mao told a regular press briefing that China believes the move is conducive to normal visits between the people of the two countries.
"We have always opposed the artificial creation of a chilling effect," she said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges withdrawal of U.S. missile system from Philippines
- US firms showcase strong collaboration with Chinese supply chains at 2nd CISCE
- More people realize Washington harming, not protecting Taiwan
- China urges U.S. to safeguard drug-control cooperation
- China opposes U.S. blacklisting Chinese companies over alleged forced labor in Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.