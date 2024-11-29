The MND urges the US side to stop fabricating lies, making provocations and stirring up troubles

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: According to the spokesperson of the US Department of Defense, US Secretary of Defense said at the ADMM-Plus that security cooperation between the US and ASEAN is conducive to building a more prosperous and stable region. He also pointed out that "coercive PRC activities in the South China Sea, the violence in Burma, and the Russian war against Ukraine" are major security challenges in today's world. What's your comment on this?

Wu Qian: US Secretary of Defense made groundless accusations against China at the ADMM-Plus, to which Admiral Dong Jun, the Chinese Defense Minister refuted on the spot. Minister Dong pointed out that the US side prods with and connives with a regional country to make provocations in the South China Sea for its selfish gains. This behavior severely undermines regional peace and stability, to which regional countries should keep high vigilance. The root causes behind the US acts lie in its entrenched Cold War mentality and hegemonic thoughts. US hypocrisy and double standards are fully exposed in the Ukraine crisis and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and are despised by all peace-loving peoples around the world. The Chinese side stays committed to handling disputes through friendly consultation, and working with regional countries to build the South China Sea into a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation. We urge the US side to stop fabricating lies, making provocations and stirring up troubles, and refrain from going further down the wrong path.

