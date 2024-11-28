Home>>
Remains of 43 Chinese martyrs in Korean War returned to homeland from ROK
(Xinhua) 13:11, November 28, 2024
SHENYANG, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 43 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Thursday from the Republic of Korea (ROK).
The remains will be laid to rest in a martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Since 2014, the remains of 981 CPV martyrs have been handed over to China, their home country.
