Remains of CPV soldiers returned from ROK buried in Shenyang

Xinhua) 09:21, November 25, 2023

Guards of honor carrying the caskets of the fallen Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs enter the cemetery escorted by Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 24, 2023. The remains of 25 CPV soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were buried Friday in a cemetery in Shenyang.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were returned to China from the Republic of Korea on Thursday. It was the 10th such repatriation since 2014, following a handover agreement signed between the two countries.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of China's victory in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

SHENYANG, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 25 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were buried Friday in a cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were returned to China from the Republic of Korea on Thursday. It was the 10th such repatriation since 2014, following a handover agreement signed between the two countries.

The burial ceremony began at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang at 10 a.m. as a military band began to play.

Guards of honor carrying the caskets of the fallen martyrs entered the cemetery escorted by Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers with the national anthem playing in the background.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of China's victory in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

Over 70 years ago, the CPV crossed the Yalu River and fought alongside the army and civilians of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, eventually winning the war after arduous fight that lasted almost three years. More than 190,000 Chinese people sacrificed their lives.

Since 2014, the remains of 938 CPV soldiers have been repatriated and buried in China, an exercise that has lasted ten years.

"We have learned about the stories of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in our textbooks. I greatly admire the spirit of the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for our country," said Chen Yanjun, a student from the Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School in Macao. "I will carry forward the aspirations of the martyrs and contribute to the development of our great motherland."

More than 300 representatives from central and local authorities, the military, descendants of the CPV martyrs, teachers and students from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, as well as teenage students from the mainland attended the ceremony.

Guards of honor carrying the caskets of the fallen Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs enter the cemetery escorted by Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 24, 2023. The remains of 25 CPV soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were buried Friday in a cemetery in Shenyang.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were returned to China from the Republic of Korea on Thursday. It was the 10th such repatriation since 2014, following a handover agreement signed between the two countries.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of China's victory in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Guards of honor carrying the caskets of the fallen Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs enter the cemetery escorted by Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 24, 2023. The remains of 25 CPV soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were buried Friday in a cemetery in Shenyang.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were returned to China from the Republic of Korea on Thursday. It was the 10th such repatriation since 2014, following a handover agreement signed between the two countries.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of China's victory in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2023 shows the memorial wall of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The remains of 25 CPV soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were buried Friday in a cemetery in Shenyang.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were returned to China from the Republic of Korea on Thursday. It was the 10th such repatriation since 2014, following a handover agreement signed between the two countries.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of China's victory in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Guards of honor escort the caskets of the fallen Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 24, 2023. The remains of 25 CPV soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were buried Friday in a cemetery in Shenyang.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were returned to China from the Republic of Korea on Thursday. It was the 10th such repatriation since 2014, following a handover agreement signed between the two countries.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of China's victory in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)