In pics: portrait photos of CPV veterans

Xinhua) 14:02, July 28, 2023

This combo photo shows the portrait of Ma Shixun on July 14, 2020. Born in 1932, Ma participated in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in 1950, serving as a statistician. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Seventy-three years ago, the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) crossed the Yalu River and fought alongside the army of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, eventually winning the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in 1953.

Thursday marked the 70th anniversary of the victory of the War.

Photographers from Xinhua took portrait photos of some CPV veterans.

This combo photo shows the portrait of Cheng Maoyou on July 18, 2020. Born in 1930, Cheng participated in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in 1952. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This combo photo shows the portrait of Li Fengwu on July 4, 2023. Born in 1934, Li joined the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) as an epidemic prevention doctor in 1951. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This combo photo shows the portrait of Xiang Fengyu on July 4, 2023. Born in 1933, Xiang participated in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in 1951, serving as a communication officer. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This combo photo shows the portrait of Cheng Longjiang on Sept. 16, 2020. Born in 1931, Cheng participated in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in 1950. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This combo photo shows the portrait of Li Weibo on July 17, 2020. Born in 1932, Li served in the artillery during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This combo photo shows the portrait of Wang Fenghe on Sept. 17, 2020. Born in 1925, Wang became disabled as his little finger lost function due to injury during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This combo photo shows the portrait of Wu Xiaolan on Sept. 9, 2020. Born in 1934, Wu served as a nurse during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This combo photo shows the portrait of Nan Qixiang on Oct. 13, 2020. Born in 1936, Nan joined the army with his father in 1948 and participated in the War of Liberation and the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This combo photo shows the portrait of Yang Diansheng on Aug. 13, 2020. Born in 1932, Yang joined the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) as an automobile assistant in 1950. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This combo photo shows the portrait of Guan Changyi on July 15, 2020. Born in 1930, Guan participated in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in 1950, serving as a radio operator. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

