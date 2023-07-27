Commemorative activities held to pay tribute to CPV heroes

Xinhua) 16:53, July 27, 2023

CHANGCHUN/SHENYANG, July 27 (Xinhua) -- On Thursday, a large crowd of performers and visitors gathered on the bank of the Yalu River in Ji'an City, where the first troops of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) crossed the border to fight alongside the army of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) against U.S. Aggression in 1950.

Thursday marked the 70th anniversary of the victory of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

Song and dance performances and a photo exhibition in commemoration of the war were held Thursday morning in Ji'an, northeast China's Jilin Province.

"We are proud of the victory of the war and proud of the city's history of supporting the frontline," said Li Xin, a local resident of Ji'an.

The photo exhibition chronicles the history of the war in general, Ji'an's support to the war, as well as the individual stories of 29 CPV soldiers.

Also on Thursday, a mourning ritual was held at a cemetery resting 123 CPV martyrs in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province. Representatives from the Chinese People's Liberation Army, the armed police force, the Party and government departments, as well as students from universities, primary and secondary schools, and those from all walks of life joined the event.

"Many of the CPV martyrs buried here were passionate young people aged between 20 and 30. During the war, they were willing to give everything for the country and the people," said Du Ruofei, who works at the cemetery.

