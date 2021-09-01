Ceremony held to encoffin eighth batch of Chinese Martyrs' remains in South Korea

Personal effects of the CPV martyrs. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Yue)

Incheon, Sept. 1 (People’s Daily Online)--A ceremony was held Wednesday in Incheon, South Korea, to encoffin the remains of the eighth batch of Chinese People's Volunteers' (CPV) Army martyrs, with their remains and relics to be returned to China the next day.

Chang Zhengguo, vice minister of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of China, Wang Jingguo, defense attaché of the Chinese Embassy in South Korea, and officials with the South Korean Ministry of National Defense as well as personnel responsible for the excavation and identification of the remains attended the ceremony.

At the ceremony, the Chinese representatives bowed and presented flowers before the remains of the CPV martyrs, extending their respect and deep condolences to the fallen heroes.

According to the South Korean Ministry of National Defense, the South Korean side this year will return to China the remains of 109 martyrs and 1,226 associated items, which were unearthed in different localities in South Korea in 2019 and 2020.

A handover ceremony will be held at the Incheon International Airport on Sept. 2. South Korea handed over the remains of 716 CPV martyrs to China for seven consecutive years from 2014 to 2020.

