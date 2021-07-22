CPV veteran committed to improving people's living standards

Sun Jingkun, a veteran who was in several well-known wars, including the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, devoted himself to improving people's living standards in his hometown in Dandong city, northeast China's Liaoning province, after his demobilization.

Sun Jingkun (Photo/LIu Haidong)

Sun was recently awarded the July 1 Medal, the highest honor in the Communist Party of China (CPC).

"That was the most brutal battle I have ever experienced," Sun recalled of the battle he participated in tearfully, adding that this fierce battle resulted in the deaths of most of his comrade-in-arms, of whom only four survived.

The battle that Sun mentioned was part of the tactical counterattack operations launched by the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in the autumn of 1952, which effectively supported the Battle of Shangganling, known in the West as the Battle of Triangle Hill, a famous protracted military engagement during the Korean War.

Sun won a first class merit after this battle. Later, he was awarded the Soldier's Medal of Honour 1st Class by the DPRK, and warmly received by Chairman Mao Zedong and other party and country leaders as a returned member of the CPV.

Today, Sun still has some 20 scars to show for his war contribution. "There is still one bullet inside my leg," Sun said, pointing to a blackened part of skin on his leg.

When Sun was released from military service in 1955, he gave up a good offer to work in the city, choosing instead to return to his hometown and go into agriculture. "As a member of the Communist Party, I believe that no matter where I work, I can make myself useful," Sun explained.

Only three days after Sun's return, he started to work in a rural production team. Not long after, he was designated as a leader in a team, and decided to devote himself to leading locals to improve their living standards.

For instance, when Sun realized that his village, located at the turn of the Dasha River, a tributary of the Yalu River that suffers from poor flood control capacity, urgently needed to build a dam, he led his fellow villagers in constructing one by themselves without using any machinery.

In addition, Sun also led the villagers in cultivating Chinese chestnut, which would go on to become a source of family income for many households years later. Furthermore, Sun led villagers in building platform fields, with corn planted in the upper level and rice grown in the lower level, which allowed for the dual harvest of both types of cash crops.

"We are now enjoying a good life, which can be attributed to Sun's efforts," said one villager in praise of Sun.

"If you simply enjoy your own life, how can you face your comrades-in-arms who sacrificed themselves in battle?” said Sun, who has been committed to helping his villagers improve their living standards for decades.

