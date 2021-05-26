Filming completes on Chinese feature about CPV's courageous battle

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Filming has been completed on a new feature depicting the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in a courageous battle during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).

The movie's official Weibo account broke the news Tuesday.

Known in Chinese as "Chang Jin Hu," which roughly translates to "Changjin Lake," the highly anticipated film tells the story of CPV soldiers fighting bravely in freezing temperatures, contributing to the CPV's victory in a key campaign around Changjin Lake.

Co-produced by Bona Film Group and August First Film Studio, the film is jointly directed by Chen Kaige, Dante Lam, and Hark Tsui -- all big names in the Chinese film industry.

Wu Jing, a renowned Chinese martial artist, actor, and film director, played a leading role in the new movie.

No release date has been given for the film yet, but it was previously announced that the movie would hit theaters in 2021.

Tuesday's announcement came just days after the workshop of Chinese director Zhang Yimou announced via Weibo that his film "Ju Ji Shou," or "The Coldest Gun" in English, set in the same war, is set for release on July 30. It is just two days ahead of China's Army Day, Aug. 1.

The upcoming film by Zhang revolves around a sharpshooter squad of the CPV in their heroic fight against the enemy.

Also set in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, "The Sacrifice," co-directed by Guan Hu, became a blockbuster after hitting theaters in October last year, grossing more than 1.12 billion yuan (174 million U.S. dollars).

