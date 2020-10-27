Filming begins for new film depicting CPV's courageous battle in bitter cold

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Filming has begun for a new feature depicting the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in a courageous battle during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).

The news comes as China observes the 70th anniversary of the CPV entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

Known in Chinese as "Chang Jin Hu," which roughly translates to "Changjin Lake," the upcoming film tells the story of CPV soldiers fighting bravely in extremely cold temperatures, contributing to the CPV's victory in a key campaign around Changjin Lake.

Co-produced by Bona Film Group and August First Film Studio, the film is being jointly directed by Chen Kaige, Dante Lam and Hark Tsui -- all big names in the Chinese film industry -- and is slated for a 2021 release, according to an announcement from the production companies.

Wu Jing, a renowned Chinese martial artist, actor and film director who starred in "The Sacrifice," a recently released film depicting the same war, has taken a leading role in the new movie.

"The Sacrifice" was co-directed by Guan Hu, the helmsman of this year's blockbuster war epic "The Eight Hundred," and landed in theaters on Friday. It saw its total Chinese box office surpass 300 million yuan (nearly 45 million U.S. dollars) on Sunday.

Guan's co-directors were Guo Fan and Lu Yang, best known for respectively directing the 2019 science-fiction blockbuster "The Wandering Earth" and the 2014 martial arts drama "Brotherhood of Blades."

"The Eight Hundred" depicts Chinese soldiers' heroic fight against the invading Japanese army from inside a warehouse during the Battle of Shanghai in 1937. It has raked in more than 3.1 billion yuan in China since its release in August.