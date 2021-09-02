Xi: Carry forward spirit of CPV soldiers eternally

(People's Daily App) 09:50, September 02, 2021

The remains of 109 Chinese soldiers who died in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53) will be returned to China from the Republic of Korea on Thursday. This will be the eighth transfer of its kind since 2014.

President Xi Jinping stressed paying tribute to martyrs and carrying forward the great spirit demonstrated by the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) army in the war.

Here is a video to review his words on the subject.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)