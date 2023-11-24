In pics: China welcomes return of CPV soldiers' remains for 10 consecutive years

Xinhua) 08:16, November 24, 2023

A military aircraft carrying the remains and belongings of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs arrives at the Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

SHENYANG, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 25 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Thursday from the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Since 2014, China and the ROK have completed 10 such repatriations in a row, thanks to a handover agreement signed between the two countries.

Two J-20 stealth fighter jets escort a Y-20 military transport aircraft carrying the remains and belongings of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs on Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A J-20 stealth fighter jet escorts a Y-20 military transport aircraft carrying the remains and belongings of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs on Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

A J-20 stealth fighter jet escorts a Y-20 military transport aircraft carrying the remains and belongings of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs on Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo by Huang Can/Xinhua)

A military aircraft carrying the remains and belongings of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs is honored with a water salute after landing at the Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at the Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at the Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at the Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at the Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A soldier stands beside the coffin containing the remains of a Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyr at the Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at the Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

The convoy carrying the remains and belongings of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs passes the Shenyang Youth Street in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

People pay tribute to the coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A soldier escorts the coffin containing the remains of a Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyr at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

