China, S. Korea hold ceremony to transfer remains of Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War

The Chinese honor guards receive coffins containing remains of Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs during a handover ceremony at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. China and South Korea held here a ceremony on Thursday to transfer the remains and belongings of 25 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

INCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China and South Korea held here a ceremony on Thursday to transfer the remains and belongings of 25 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War.

The 10th handover ceremony was held at the Incheon International Airport, west of the capital Seoul, attended by Chinese Vice Minister of Veterans Affairs Chang Zhengguo, Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming and South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho as well as officials with relevant ministries.

During the ceremony, representatives of China and South Korea signed a handover document.

Xing covered the coffins of the martyrs with China's national flags, and the Chinese side held a memorial service.

The Chinese honor guards escorted the coffins to an air force plane, which would take the fallen heroes back home.

At this year's ceremony, Chang said since 2014, China and South Korea have jointly carried out the handover of the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs in South Korea for 10 consecutive years and transferred the remains of 938 Chinese soldiers to their motherland, following humanitarian principles and carrying out practical and friendly cooperation.

The Chinese side appreciated the unremitting efforts made by the South Korean side, he added.

As inseparable neighbors and partners, China and South Korea face each other across the sea, Chang said, adding that in the face of profound changes unseen in a century, the two countries should uphold the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic ties, stick to the right direction of friendly cooperation and jointly push for sustained, sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

China is willing to further strengthen communication and coordination with South Korea, deepen friendly cooperation, promote cooperation in the work related to the remains of CPV martyrs in South Korea, and bring more CPV martyrs back to their motherland at an early date, he said.

All members of the Chinese delegation, officials with the Chinese embassy in South Korea, representatives of Chinese students and Chinese companies in South Korea as well as officials with the South Korean defense ministry, foreign ministry and presidential office attended the ceremony.

