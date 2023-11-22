We Are China

Remains of 25 Chinese martyrs killed in Korean War casketed in ROK

Ecns.cn) 13:31, November 22, 2023

Remains of 25 Chinese People's Volunteers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War are casketed in Incheon, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)

The remains of 25 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War were casketed in South Korea on Wednesday to be sent back to China. Since 2014, South Korea has returned the remains of 913 Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs killed in the Korean War. The repatriation ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Incheon International Airport on Thursday.

Remains of 25 Chinese People's Volunteers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War are casketed in Incheon, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)

Photo shows belongings of Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War in Incheon, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)

