Remains of 25 CPV soldiers returned to China
SHENYANG, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 25 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War were returned to China on Thursday from the Republic of Korea (ROK).
At around 11:30 a.m., a Y-20 military transport aircraft carrying the remains and belongings of the fallen soldiers landed at the Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.
The remains will be buried in a martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, with a burial ceremony due to be held Friday.
China and the ROK have completed 10 instances of such repatriation since 2014, following a handover agreement signed between the countries. Between 2014 and 2022, the remains of 913 CPV martyrs were returned to China from the ROK.
