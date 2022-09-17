Martyrs killed in Korean War buried in Shenyang

September 17, 2022

A burial ceremony for the remains of 88 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs is held at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 17, 2022. The remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). This is the ninth such repatriation since 2014. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

SHENYANG, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea were buried Saturday in a cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The remains of the fallen soldiers returned to China from the Republic of Korea on Friday. It was the ninth such repatriation since 2014, following a handover agreement signed between the countries.

The burial ceremony began at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang at 10 a.m. A military band played as the ceremony started. Guards of honor carrying the caskets of the martyrs entered the cemetery escorted by Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers as the national anthem was being played.

Around 200 representatives from central and local authorities, the military, veterans of the war, family members of the CPV martyrs and students attended the ceremony.

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted by soldiers during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 17, 2022. The remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). This is the ninth such repatriation since 2014. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) veterans pay tribute to martyrs of the CPV at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 17, 2022. The remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). This is the ninth such repatriation since 2014. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

