Chinese vice premier stresses passing on war-hero spirit

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks while attending a ceremony to welcome back the remains of 117 soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers sacrificed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

SHENYANG, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Sunday called for passing on and carrying forward the heroic spirit of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea and striving to achieve national rejuvenation.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending a ceremony to welcome back the remains of 117 soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) sacrificed in the war.

The ceremony was held at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the CPV's participation in the war, Sun said that the Chinese people have always kept in mind the feats of the CPV in safeguarding justice and opposing aggression.

The great spirit always motivates the Chinese people to overcome difficulties and forge ahead in unity, Sun stressed, adding that China's achievement in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic is a vivid example of this spirit in the new era.

Sun also called for cherishing the hard-won peaceful environment, sticking to the path of peaceful development, striving for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making greater contributions to safeguarding world peace and promoting common development.

The remains of the 117 CPV soldiers will be buried in the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang. A burial ceremony will be held on Monday.