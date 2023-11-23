S Korea returns 25 remains of Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War

Ecns.cn) 13:13, November 23, 2023

Chinese soldiers carry caskets containing remains of Chinese People Volunteers martyrs killed in the 1950-53 Korean War to a plane during a repatriation ceremony held at Incheon International Airport, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)

South Korea on Thursday returned 25 more remains of Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs killed in the 1950-53 Korean War. The 10th repatriation ceremony was held at the Incheon International Airport.

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming drapes a Chinese flag over a casket containing the remains of a Chinese soldier who was killed in the 1950-53 Korean War during a repatriation ceremony at Incheon International Airport, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)

