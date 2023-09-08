China, S.Korea should expand common interests -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 13:14, September 08, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

JAKARTA, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Thursday that China and South Korea should expand common interests, jointly maintain the stable and smooth operation of industrial and supply chains, continuously make the pie of cooperation bigger and better achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

Li made the remarks when meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the sidelines of the leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation held in Jakarta.

