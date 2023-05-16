China Southern Airlines resumes Shenyang-Busan flight route

Xinhua) 10:02, May 16, 2023

SHENYANG, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China Southern Airlines on Monday officially resumed its passenger air services between Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Busan in the Republic of Korea.

The route was halted for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. China Southern Airlines is currently the only operator of passenger flights between the two cities, according to a subsidiary of the airline in Shenyang.

The route is operated three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Following the lifting of travel restrictions, China Southern Airlines' subsidiary in Shenyang is gradually restoring and increasing international flights to facilitate economic, trade and personnel exchanges between Liaoning and Northeast Asia.

