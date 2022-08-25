Reception held in Seoul to mark 30th anniversary of China-S.Korea diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:54, August 25, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- A reception to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea was held here on Wednesday.

The two countries established their diplomatic relationship on Aug. 24, 1992.

At the reception, held by the Chinese embassy in South Korea, Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin respectively read out congratulatory messages over the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties from Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Xing said in his address that with their actions and achievements, China and South Korea have proved to the world that two countries with different ideologies and systems can achieve mutual understanding, mutual achievement and mutual integration, and become partners moving forward side by side.

China is ready to work with South Korea, under the guidance of the important instructions of the two heads of state, to strengthen strategic communication, consolidate political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and enhance friendly exchanges, so as to turn the common will and expectations of the two peoples into a joint driving force for the development of bilateral relations, said the Chinese ambassador.

Park said in his address that 30 years ago, the leaders of South Korea and China made a historic decision to establish diplomatic relations with great vision.

The leap-forward development of South Korea-China relations has not only boosted the economic growth of the two countries, but also contributed to regional peace and stability, he noted.

China is an important country for South Korea in various fields such as economy, trade, political, cultural cooperation and personnel exchanges, Park said, expressing hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen strategic communication, upgrade economic cooperation and further promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

