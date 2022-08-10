Chinese, ROK FMs have in-depth exchange of views on THAAD

Xinhua) 08:36, August 10, 2022

QINGDAO, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday had an in-depth exchange of views on the THAAD issue with Park Jin, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (ROK), during their talks in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

The two sides expounded their respective positions, agreed that both sides should attach importance to each other's security concerns and strive to properly handle the THAAD issue to make sure that it will not become a stumbling block affecting the bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)