Home>>
Chinese, ROK FMs have in-depth exchange of views on THAAD
(Xinhua) 08:36, August 10, 2022
QINGDAO, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday had an in-depth exchange of views on the THAAD issue with Park Jin, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (ROK), during their talks in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.
The two sides expounded their respective positions, agreed that both sides should attach importance to each other's security concerns and strive to properly handle the THAAD issue to make sure that it will not become a stumbling block affecting the bilateral relations.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- South Korea naturally wins respect when it adheres to independent diplomacy
- Chinese FM meets ROK's new FM via video link
- President Xi Jinping speaks with ROK President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on the phone
- Xi talks with South Korean president-elect over phone
- Interview: S. Korean president calls three decades of relations with China "remarkable"
- Chinese, South Korean FMs satisfied with stable, healthy bilateral ties
- China, S. Korea vow to boost bilateral ties
- Xi says ready to announce China-S. Korea Year of Cultural Exchanges with Moon
- China, South Korea reach consensuses on anti-epidemic effort, all-round cooperation
- South Korean president, Chinese state councilor meet, vow to boost bilateral cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.