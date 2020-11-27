South Korean president, Chinese state councilor meet, vow to boost bilateral cooperation

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (1st R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (1st L) in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2020. (Xinhua)

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday met here with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and both sides agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Wang said under the strategic guidance of leaders of the two countries, the China-South Korea relations have tided over difficulties, removed disturbances and shown vigorous development momentum.

In face of COVID-19, the two countries took the lead to effectively control the pandemic and establish the fast-track entry system, offering useful experience and setting a good example of cooperation in the joint fight against COVID-19 for the rest of the world, he said.

The China-South Korea relations, after overcoming the pandemic, will see brighter prospects for future development, he added.

Wang said China is ready to strengthen cooperation with South Korea in prevention and control of COVID-19, promote the docking of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with South Korea's development strategies, raise the level of bilateral free trade and enhance cooperation in science, technology and innovation, and boost the economic and social recovery and development of both countries.

Wang said both sides will promote cultural and sports exchanges by hosting the year of cultural exchanges between China and South Korea, and work together to make the Beijing Winter Olympics and Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics successes.

China supports South Korea in hosting the annual China-Japan-South Korea leaders' meeting and is ready to work with South Korea to accelerate the negotiations of the China-Japan-South Korea free trade agreement and push for regional economic integration on the basis of the successful signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and work together toward building an Asia-Pacific free trade area, Wang said.

Wang said China and South Korea should uphold multilateralism, join hands in participating in the reform of the global governance system and jointly tackle global challenges such as climate change.

Moon, for his part, spoke highly of China's achievements in prevention and control of COVID-19 and said he believed greater achievements will be made in China's epidemic prevention and control as well as economic and social development.

South Korea and China, while jointly fighting COVID-19, have maintained necessary personnel exchanges and actively carried out cooperation on resumption of work and production, which demonstrated the strong bond between the two countries and set a good example for the international community to fight together against the epidemic, Moon said.

South Korea is looking forward to deepening cooperation with China in a broad range of areas, and will push for greater progress in bilateral relations in the next 30 years taking the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, said Moon.

Both sides also exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula situation. Moon appreciated China's positive role in the peace process on the peninsula and said South Korea is ready to work with China toward the long-lasting peace and stability on the peninsula.

Wang said that no matter how the situation changes, the direction of settling the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogues should never be shaken, the goal of establishing a peace mechanism and achieving denuclearization on the peninsula through a phased and synchronized approach should never be shaken and the determination to prevent war and chaos on the peninsula should never be shaken. China is ready to work together with all parties concerned including South Korea and play its constructive role, he added.

Wang arrived here on Wednesday for a visit to South Korea.