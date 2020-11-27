Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China ready to expand exchanges, cooperation with South Korea: Wang Yi

(Xinhua)    09:25, November 27, 2020

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with Lee Hae-chan, former prime minister of South Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work together with South Korea to further expand all-round exchanges and cooperation and push the bilateral relations to a higher level, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday.

Wang, who arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for a visit, made the remarks at a meeting with former Prime Minister of South Korea Lee Hae-chan.

Wang expressed gratitude to the South Korean government and people for extending a helping hand when China was at the critical stage of combating COVID-19.

Both countries fought hand in hand against the epidemic and took the lead in establishing the "fast-track" entry for necessary personnel exchanges and in carrying out cooperation in the resumption of work and production, becoming a role model of international anti-epidemic cooperation, Wang said.

Facts have proved that China and South Korea are not only friendly neighbors, but also close cooperation partners, he added.

Lee, for his part, said that all circles of South Korea attach great importance to the bilateral relations, have confidence in China's development and the prospect of bilateral cooperation, and are committed to pushing for continued progress of the bilateral relations so as to bring more benefits to the people of both countries.

Both sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on issues of common concern. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York