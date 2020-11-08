Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Nov 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese FM hails multilateralism as correct path to tackle challenges

(Xinhua)    09:50, November 08, 2020

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the Global Advisory Board meeting of Tsinghua University's School of Public Policy and Management in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday stressed adhering to multilateralism and improving global governance.

He made the remarks while addressing the Global Advisory Board meeting of Tsinghua University's School of Public Policy and Management in Beijing.

Wang said since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the reality has repeatedly proved that human society is a community with a shared future.

He said China believes that promoting consultation and cooperation for shared benefits is the basic principle, safeguarding international law and order is an important cornerstone, adhering to openness and integration is the right direction, and embracing the vision of a community with a shared future is the only path.

China will continue to uphold peace, development, cooperation and win-win results, and actively participate in international anti-pandemic cooperation, he said.

The country is accelerating the construction of a new development pattern of "dual circulation" that features the domestic market as the mainstay with domestic and international markets reinforcing each other, which will inject new impetus into both the Chinese and the global economy, he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York