Chinese, South Korean FMs satisfied with stable, healthy bilateral ties

Xinhua) 13:45, October 30, 2021

ROME, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Friday expressed satisfaction with the stable and healthy development of bilateral relations.

The two foreign ministers met here ahead of the G20 (Group of 20) summit scheduled to take place both online and offline on Saturday and Sunday.

During their meeting, they agreed to work together to hold next year's commemoration activities for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea in a good manner and consolidate political mutual trust.

They pledged to provide guidance for the Committee for Future Development of China-South Korea Relations, so as to help it enhance communication and propose forward-looking, up-to-date, and operable policy recommendations for the development of the bilateral ties.

The two sides vowed to use the China-South Korea Year of Cultural Exchanges as an opportunity to promote the two peoples' affection towards each other and strengthen the foundation of friendship between the two countries.

They also expressed support to each other in their respective hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics and the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics.

Besides, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on the most recent development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

While noting some new changes have recently taken place in the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Wang said China supports the improvement and development of inter-Korean relations, and welcomes the resumption of dialogue between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States in due course.

China has always maintained that the two Koreas, as owners of the Korean Peninsula, should play a more proactive role, Wang said.

China supports all efforts and recommendations that are conducive to the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, and will continue to play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability both on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, he added.

