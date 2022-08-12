Lecture meeting held in Busan to mark 30th anniversary of S.Korea-China diplomatic ties

A lecture meeting is held to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China in Busan, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2022. The two countries established their diplomatic relationship on Aug. 24, 1992. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

BUSAN, South Korea, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- A lecture meeting to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China was held here on Thursday.

The meeting, organized by the Korea-China Friendship Association, was attended by Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, head of Korea-China Friendship Association Shin Jung-taek, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Busan Guo Peng, and representatives of the media, academia and industry from the two countries.

Addressing the meeting, Shin said that South Korea and China should cherish their friendship, hoping that the two countries will help each other with inclusiveness and carry out friendly exchanges in the spirit of standing together in times of difficulties.

In his address, Park expressed hope that in the complex and ever-changing international environment, bilateral relations between South Korea and China will continue to develop in the direction of mutual benefit, and noted that Busan is ready to play an important role in this process.

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming said in his video address that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries 30 years ago, China and South Korea have made brilliant achievements in exchanges and cooperation in various fields, setting a good example for the development of relations between countries with different systems.

The Chinese side is willing to work with the South Korean side to continue strengthening strategic communication, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges, so as to upgrade bilateral relations, bring more benefits to the two peoples and inject more impetus into world and regional peace and development, Xing noted.

Delivering a keynote speech, Guo said he hopes that China and South Korea, under the guidance of their leaders, will make good use of the bilateral dialogue mechanism and maintain smooth and high-quality political and diplomatic communication.

