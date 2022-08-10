Chinese Foreign Minister calls for healthy, stable relations with ROK

Xinhua) 08:37, August 10, 2022

QINGDAO, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met with Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (ROK), in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, saying China is willing to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations along with the ROK.

Wang said this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the ROK. The two countries have always been neighbors and partners, and the two sides should grasp the overall situation of the development and stability of bilateral relations.

Wang pointed out that the two countries should adhere to independence and freedom from external interference, adhere to good-neighborliness and friendship and take care of each other's major concerns, adhere to openness and win-win results and maintain stable and smooth production and supply chains, adhere to equality and respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, adhere to multilateralism and abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

China is willing to work with the ROK to adhere to the positioning of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, Wang added.

Park Jin said the ROK is willing to, on the basis of the ROK-China strategic cooperative partnership, respect each other, promote equality and mutual benefit, enhance mutual trust, and carry out open and inclusive cooperation to make bilateral relations more mature and healthier.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)