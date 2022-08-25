Chinese FM attends reception marking 30th anniversary of China-ROK ties

Xinhua) August 25, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended a reception celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) here on Wednesday.

At the reception, Wang and Chung Jae-ho, the ROK ambassador to China, read the congratulatory messages from the presidents of the two countries over the anniversary.

Wang said that in the past 30 years, the two countries have continuously deepened political mutual trust and officially become strategic cooperative partners with frequent and smooth exchanges at all levels.

Wang said that in face of today's changing international situation, both sides should cherish the achievements of cooperation and promote the valuable experience accumulated since the establishment of diplomatic ties, remain committed, avoid distractions, respect each other's social system and development path, and accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns.

Wang called on the two sides to synergize development strategies and deepen cooperation in areas such as high-tech manufacturing, big data and green economy.

He said both sides need to jointly oppose decoupling or severing supply chains, jointly safeguard the free trade system, and jointly maintain the integrity, security, stability, smoothness, openness and inclusiveness of the industrial and supply chains.

The two sides should strengthen exchanges among local governments, think tanks, media and non-governmental organizations, promote cooperation in youth, culture, education and sports, so as to enhance the friendship between the two peoples, Wang added.

Wang said that the two sides need to firmly uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, practice true multilateralism and advance the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.

Chung Jae-ho said at the reception that the new ROK government will continue to deepen the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, further expand the common interests of both sides and open a new era of cooperative partnership.

Before the reception, Wang and ROK Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin attended the submission ceremony of the joint report of the committee for future development of China-ROK relations in Beijing and Seoul respectively.

