Premier Li says China ready to work with ROK to promote healthy, stable bilateral ties

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday virtually addressed a business cooperation forum celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Commending the fruitful cooperation results yielded by the two countries over the past 30 years, Li said those achievements not only benefited the people of both countries, but also contributed to regional peace and prosperity.

Li underscored the complex and profound changes in the international and regional landscape, and the uncertainties and instabilities of the development of the world economy, but noted that the pursuit of peace, stability, development and prosperity is still the trend of the times.

Li said China is ready to work with the ROK to jointly explore the next 30 years, with the aim of securing common development and mutual prosperity.

He called on the two sides to uphold good-neighborliness, mutual respect and equal treatment, accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, and promote healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

The premier called on the two countries to give full play to complementary advantages, uphold mutual benefits and win-win results, deepen cooperation in areas including innovation, entrepreneurship, advanced manufacturing, digital economy, green development and climate change response.

Both countries must champion multilateralism, firmly uphold economic globalization, and jointly safeguard the safety of industrial chains and supply chains, he said.

Li said both China and the ROK should make good use of opportunities generated by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), make the "China-ROK cultural exchange years" a success, and give full play to the "fast track" for personnel to help resume work and production.

Li underlined that China is committed to building a market-oriented business environment that is based on rule of law and up to international standards, and welcomes companies from all over the world, including those from the ROK, to keep expanding investment in China.

