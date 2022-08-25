Home>>
China to unveil more supportive policies to cement economic recovery
(Xinhua) 09:49, August 25, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A State Council executive meeting chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday specified following measures of the policy package rolled out eariler this year to keep the economy stable, so as to consolidate the foundation for China's economic recovery and development.
The meeting also decided to increase the quotas of policy-based and development-oriented financial instruments, send work teams to urge and serve local pro-economy efforts and beef up support for drought relief.
