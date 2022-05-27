Chinese premier stresses need for concrete efforts to ensure summer harvest

Xinhua) 11:51, May 27, 2022

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday underlined that solid efforts should be put into this year's summer harvest.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a national teleconference.

Summer harvest is of significance to attaining the country's annual grain production target, stabilizing prices and coordinating COVID-19 response with economic and social development, Li said.

Li urged smooth agricultural equipment and personnel logistics, calling on governments at all levels to waste no time and leave no single grain unharvested.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended and addressed the conference, stressing the need to smooth channels for procuring grain and solving problems in this regard.

Efforts should be made to fully carry out the summer grain and oil collection to increase farmers' incomes, Hu said, noting that annual sowing areas should be expanded rather than decreased.

