Youth exchanges highlighted on China-Japan-South Korea Youth Day

Ou Boqian, Secretary-General of Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS), addresses the China-Japan-South Korea Youth Day in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)

TOKYO, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The China-Japan-South Korea Youth Day was held here on Friday highlighting friendly communications among youth from the three East Asian nations.

About 100 participants from foreign ministries, friendship associations and universities of the three neighbors attended the event hosted by Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS).

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou, Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei, and South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min had a dialogue with youth representatives from the nations.

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou (C), Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei (R), and South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min attend the China-Japan-South Korea Youth Day in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)

Speaking highly of the important role of people-to-people exchanges, especially those among young people, in trilateral relations, they encouraged the youth to visit each other's countries to enhance mutual understanding and promote friendly relations.

The Trilateral Youth Exchange Network was launched at the event, aiming to provide a new platform for youths from the three countries to learn, exchange ideas and grow together.

The network would include Nine TCS youth programs, such as the Young Ambassador Program, Trilateral Youth Summit, and Trilateral Youth Speech Contest, as a one-stop hub where young people could obtain project information and apply for participation.

People attend the launching ceremony of the Trilateral Youth Exchange Network during the China-Japan-South Korea Youth Day in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Chenxing)

As the world economy faces downward risks, it is of great importance for the three countries to strengthen cooperation, TCS Secretary-General Ou Boqian told Xinhua.

Ou expected the youth exchange network to pool the strength to promote lasting peace and common prosperity in the region.

Also on Friday, the second Trilateral Youth Speech Contest was held. The many similarities that the three countries share in culture among other aspects, enable better communication and friendship, said Cho Suji, a South Korean contest participant.

