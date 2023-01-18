Home>>
China, Japan maintain exchanges 'at various levels': foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 15:24, January 18, 2023
China and Japan maintained exchanges "at various levels," Beijing said on Tuesday.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to reports of a planned visit by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to China.
"For this specific visit mentioned above, I have nothing to share at the moment," Wang said. "A stable and constructive China-Japan relationship that meets the needs of the new era serves the interests of both countries."
